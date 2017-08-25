× Authorities identify 2 involved in deadly motorcycle crash near Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released names of the man who died in a motorcycle crash and the woman passenger who was injured.

The Peninsula Daily News reports 77-year-old Gustave Brush died on scene Monday afternoon after the crash on Center Road.

Seventy-year-old passenger Gayle Johnson is the woman who was airlifted to a hospital in Seattle after the crash. Johnson left the hospital Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office found that Brush had hit a large bird, which caused him to swerve off the road.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue firefighters attempted to revive the motorcycle driver, but their attempts were unsuccessful.