Seattle to close 1 of its largest remaining homeless camps

SEATTLE — Seattle city officials have ordered one of its largest remaining homeless encampments to be cleared.

The Seattle Times reports officials with the Seattle Finance and Administrative Services department announced the move hours after a man was fatally shot Tuesday inside one of the dozens of tents and vehicles along the Spokane Street corridor in the Sodo neighborhood.

The city's homeless-navigation team — made up of social workers and Seattle police — will reach out to people still camping there in the next few weeks. The goal is to connect them with services and housing.

Officials say campers who decline offers will be expected to obey applicable traffic laws, including rules about moving vehicles every 72 hours.

City officials say space in area housing facilities remains limited but another shelter opening next week should help.