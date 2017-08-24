× NBA 2K18 transforms all-time great SuperSonics into OKC Thunder players

They took the Sonics from us.

And now they’re trying to take our history?!

The latest iteration of a popular NBA video game has transformed Seattle SuperSonics legends into Oklahoma City Thunder players. The news came when NBA 2K18 announced its all-time team rosters on Thursday.

Since the team moved to Oklahoma ten years ago, some of the Sonics history has apparently moved with it.

KFOR reports game developers were allowed to choose Sonics players for the all-time Thunder squad. They chose Sonics greats including Gary Payton, Lenny Wilkens, Detlef Schrempf, Ray Allen, Spencer Haywood and Shawn Kemp.

NBA 2K has released their "all-time teams" for NBA 2K18. Here's the @okcthunder's. pic.twitter.com/InIfRn0yQ5 — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) August 24, 2017

A Reddit user grabbed a screenshot and posted it saying: “Uh oh, they combined the Sonics and Thunder all-time teams.”

The game will be released Sept. 19.