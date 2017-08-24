× Hydraulics problems close Ballard Locks

SEATTLE – The large lock at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Ballard is closed to all marine traffic Thursday (August 24) due to an unexpected hydraulics problem.

Mechanics are working on the problem, but don’t yet have an estimated time when the large lock can be put back in service.

The small lock will still be available for vessels less than 120 feet in length and 26 feet in width throughout the large lock closure. Mariners may experience delays, depending on passage demand.

Mariners will be notified when the large lock returns to service.

For current information about activities at the Locks, visit the Locks’ Web site at http://bit.ly/BallardLocks