Man who killed Seattle teacher charged in girlfriend’s death

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who served nine year in prison for killing a Seattle teacher who sexually molested him has been arrested in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday (https://goo.gl/uUZuS4 ) that Darrell Cloud was charged with murder in Spokane for the 2016 death of Candy Fealy, a woman who was severely injured and brain-damaged following a beating in 2012.

In January 1994, when he was 24, Cloud hid outside his former Seattle middle school with an assault-style rifle and shot his former social-studies teacher, Neal Summers.

Cloud said he had been sexually molested by Summers. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but was convicted. Police later found evidence that Summers had started sexually abusing Cloud as a teen.

Cloud got out of prison in 2003.

He had been a person of interest in the Fealy case.