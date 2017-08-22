× SPD finds child porn, disturbing messages found in Greenlake home

SEATTLE – Three elderly brothers are behind bars charged with collecting child pornography police said they had been hoarding for decades.

But it’s what else investigators found inside their Greenlake home that has left neighbors stunned.

Not only did police say they found the porn stacked from floor to ceiling, but also detailed descriptions of how to sexually abuse and even murder children.

Police said they also discovered child-sized clothing during their search – while investigators didn’t find any evidence of foul-play, they aren’t taking anything for granted.

“It’s awful and I’ve been in this neighborhood for 3 years now and it’s always been a safe neighborhood,” said Brittany who works down the street from the home.

A three story house on NE 59th Street in Seattle is where police say a relative of the suspects discovered a stack of child porn inside the garage.

Neighbors were saddened to hear the about the arrests, believing the neighborhood packed with kids was safe for families.

“Just last week I saw a 5-year-old walking her dog by herself,” said Brittany. “Which surprised me, that’s how safe people feel like this neighborhood is.”

Police say the three elderly brothers living in the home had been collecting porn for decades and possibly abusing young relatives.

Investigators say some of the most disturbing evidence they collected were children’s clothing that appeared to have been worn – and hand-written notes depicting graphic abuse.

“We also recovered a lot of extensive number of writings,” said Captain Mike Edwards with Seattle Police. “These writings detail not only some of the sexual abuse, the interest in young female children, but in addition to that very graphic descriptions of harming and doing very disgusting things to children as well.”

Court documents allege one of the notes detailed ritualistic and satanic sacrifices of young girls.

Investigators said they didn’t find evidence of foul play inside the home.

“We’re erring on the side of caution with all of this,” said Edwards. “We’re not taking anything at this point for granted. We’re certainly looking at all aspects of this.”

Police already searched the brothers’ Seattle home and another house in Shelton looking for more evidence.

Police say the three brothers don’t have kids of their own – but charging documents allege the emery’s spent decades sexually abusing young girls and collecting porn.

Neighbors were stunned to hear police accuse a house of elderly men of committing horrifying acts against young people.

“Honestly I think we’re all in shock,” said Brittany. “I haven’t really been able to process the depth of evil that’s been going on.”

Police continue interviewing potential witnesses in the case while attempting to identify the victims found in the pornography.

The three brothers are being held in jail on half-a-million dollars each and are expected to make their first court appearance at the end of the month.