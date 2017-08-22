× Seattle is nearing the record for consecutive days above 70°

SEATTLE — If summer has been just too hot for you, we’ve got some good news — a cool down is on the way!

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says we’ve recorded 54 consecutive days at Sea-Tac with a high of 70° or higher.

Adding in Tuesday will be day 55. The standing record is 62 days set in 2013.

One very warm day before a brief cool down

Sunny skies today will take high temperatures into the upper 70s close to the Canadian border, mid to upper 80s through the foothills of the Cascades and south sound, and mid 80s for around central Puget Sound. Overnight, a surge of marine air increases clouds for the first half of Wednesday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, a slight chance of a shower develops late. Cooler highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of a light shower in the morning. Sunbreaks in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 60s to near 70°.

Friday through the weekend returns Seattle to a sunny warming trend. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 80s.