SEATTLE -- Detectives are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at a Seattle homeless encampment.

Police say they received calls of shots fired just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the encampment at First Avenue South and South Spokane Street.

Officers found the victim shot in the chest. Medics rushed him to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators were working to develop a description of the suspect or suspects.