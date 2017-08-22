Authorities identify 2 fatally shot at Skyway bowling alley

SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner has identified two men who were fatally shot at a Skyway bowling alley.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports 59-year-old Kenneth Gantz and 24-year-old Dennis Robinson both died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot on Friday at Skyway Park Bowl. Robinson was declared dead at the scene while Gantz died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say multiple people called to report the shooting, which happened in the bowling alley’s bar area.

Detectives on Friday had reviewed video-surveillance footage and were working to identify a person-of-interest.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.