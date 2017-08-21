Woman raped by stranger found in her Bothell home
BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell police are investigating reports that a woman was assaulted during a break-in at her house.
The Everett Daily Herald reports the incident on Woodinville Drive was reported about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
The woman told police she came home and found a man inside.
She reported being sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the house. A police dog was unable to locate the man.
The suspect was described as a white man, who was wearing dark jeans and a dark short-sleeved T-shirt bearing some unknown logo.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
47.760950 -122.205588