Woman dies of gunshot wound in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was dropped off at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and later died.

Medical staff at Harborview called 911 around noon Sunday after a man drove up to the emergency room and said his wife had suffered a possible gunshot wound to the head.

Staff tended to the victim who was quickly pronounced dead.

Officers arrived and briefly interviewed the husband before placing him in custody and calling for homicide detectives to respond.

Detectives are now working to piece together what led up to the shooting.