Wisconsin woman accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old after drugging his slushie

MILWAUKEE – A 35-year-old Wisconsin woman is accused of drugging a 10-year-old child’s slushie and sexually assaulting him.

Tara Gotovnik has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and delivery of a controlled substance.

On August 7, the child’s father told police Gotovnik had assaulted his son, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WITI.

The boy told investigators Gotovnik put sleeping pills in his slushie, causing him to have double vision and slurred speech, the complaint said. He said Gotovnik then took off her clothes and told him to perform a sex act on her, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Gotovnik allegedly brought out sex toys and used one on the 10-year-old.

Afterward, Gotovnik told the boy that they could “go online and make money for doing it,” according to the complaint.

Gotovnik was taken into custody the following day, and, upon questioning, she responded, “I don’t remember anything from that night.” However, she did admit to investigators she gave the child Ambien on two separate occasions — including the time the boy said he was assaulted.

Police later found sex toys matching the child’s statement and several pill containers inside Gotovnik’s residence, according to the complaint.