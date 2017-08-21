Western Washington celebrates first solar eclipse since 1979

SEATTLE — People camped out in public parks and backyards across our region, ready to see what happens when the moon travels between the sun and Earth, blocking 93% of the sun over Seattle.

Many using protective glasses and looking at the sun weren’t alive the last time this happened in the Pacific Northwest 38 years ago.

The Seattle Public Library set up a table at Volunteer Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The handed out the hottest item of the day — protective NASA-approved glasses. Within minutes, the glasses were gone.

The library also provided aluminum foil, cardboard, and paper for people to make their own pinhole projectors. It’s a way to see a reflection of the solar eclipse, without looking directly into the sun.

Matt Lorch takes you to Volunteer Park for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.