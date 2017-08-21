Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl in Mount St. Helens area

MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. — A search was underway Monday night for a missing 15-year-old girl who walked away from her family in the Lahar Viewpoint near Mount St. Helens, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are using the Volcano Rescue Team and air assets,” Pat Bond, of the sheriff’s office, said.

If the missing teenager is not found Monday night, he said, the search will continue in the morning.

The girl was reported missing Monday afternoon.

The Lahar Viewpoint offers views of the south side of the volcano and a valley scoured and filled by lahars.