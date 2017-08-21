× Seahawks acquire OL Matt Tobin from Philadelphia in trade of draft picks

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks on Monday acquired tackle Matt Tobin from Philadelphia and the Eagles’ seventh-round NFL Draft selection next year for Seattle’s fifth-round 2018 draft pick.

The trade comes after tackle George Fant’s season-ending knee injury in Seattle preseason win Friday night over the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks were calling around the NFL all day Monday in search of O-line help.

The Seahawks said Tobin, 27, played both guard and tackle for the Eagles, and started 13 games in 2015. Tobin, who began his career as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, has appeared in 42 games over the past four seasons, starting 21. He finished 2016 on injured reserve after suffering a late-season knee injury.

Tobin is the second offensive line addition for Seattle after the signing of free agent Tyrus Thompson.

Thompson, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, spent the last five games of the 2016 season on Carolina’s practice squad. He also briefly spent time with Detroit and new Orleans. The Panthers cut him Aug. 12.

The Seahawks said tight end Marcus Lucas was waived/injured to make room on the 90-man roster.