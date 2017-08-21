Police investigating report a stranger touched young girl on trail in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Police and deputies in Snohomish are teaming up to investigate an alleged sexual assault that involved four young girls Sunday afternoon.

It happened on a popular trail that leads to a swimming pool and a park. The trail starts in the 600 block of Avenue A and leads all the way to the Snohomish Aquatic Center, which is owned and operated by the Snohomish School District.

Investigators say four girls, ages 8 to 12, were walking the trail Sunday afternoon. The girls told detectives a man they did not know touched one of them. The girls screamed for help and the man ran away.

Investigators say a woman walking her dog told them she did not see the incident, but she did notice a man on the trail around the same time. The woman and the girls all described a white male, 6-foot, 170 to 180 pounds, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark red T-shirt and black basketball shorts, dark sneakers and a black backpack.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the school district could tell us who owns this particular property, but police are keeping an eye out for this suspect. They say parents need to talk to their tell kids about being aware of their surroundings and never hesitate to call out for help.