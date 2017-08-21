Man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash involving bird

CHIMICUM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when their motorcycle hit a large scavenger bird near Chimacum on the Olympic Peninsula.

The Kitsap Sun reports (https://goo.gl/7vG4v7 ) the crash happened Monday afternoon.

East Jefferson County Fire and Rescue units responded to reports of two riders down. Authorities say medics performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

Fire and Rescue spokesman Bill Beasley says the woman was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Beasley says the large injured bird was euthanized by a deputy.

Beasley called it a large scavenger bird, but was uncertain of what species. It hadn’t been determined whether the bird was in the air or on the road when apparently struck.