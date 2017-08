× BREAKING: One dead after car runs into bus stops in France

MARSEILLE, FRANCE — One person has died after a car ran into two bus shelters in the southern French city of Marseille, the city’s police force told CNN. The driver was arrested on Charles Livon Boulevard and a police operation is ongoing. It was unclear whether the action was deliberate. Police have asked the public to avoid the area around the Charles Livon Boulevard in the Old Port district of the city.