Body of missing Mount Rainier skier found

TACOMA, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park officials say the body of a skier who went missing from the park last month after he fell through a snow bridge was found at the bottom of a waterfall.

The News Tribune reports a team of eight search and rescue personnel reached the body Saturday and was able to retrieve it. The body was taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office, where the man will be identified.

Mount Rainier National Park initially published a news release right after the Washington man went missing July 3. Park officials say he had fallen into a hole above Pebble Creek while descending on skis from Camp Muir.

The park had conducted over 22 ground and air searches of the area.