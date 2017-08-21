3 brothers aged 78, 79, 82 charged with possession of child porn

SEATTLE — Three brothers aged 78, 79 and 82 were arrested at a North Seattle home and charged with possession of child pornography, the Seattle Police Department said Monday.

Those charged were identified as Edwin Emery, Thomas Emery and Charles Emery, who police said had lived in the same home in north Seattle for about 50 years.

“The defendants have no known conviction history, but are charged with collecting images depicting the misery of sexually abused children to satiate their deeply rooted deviant interests,” the King County Prosecutor’s Office said in court documents.

Seattle police said a family member was cleaning the suspects’ home and discovered what she believed to be materials depicting the sexual abuse of a child. She called 911 and North Precinct officers responded. Officers arrived and confirmed the nature of the material.

"Among the items in evidence are numerous children’s clothing, including shoes, socks and underwear, all with indications of prior use; images of child sexual abuse and graphic written descriptions of extreme harm to children," a police statement said.

The family member explained that she has legal guardianship over Charles Emery, who current lives in a senior residential home for dementia, and that's why she was going through the material at the brothers' home in north Seattle.

The family member said he had been abused by two of the three brothers when she was a child. A Seattle police detective said the allegation was being investigated, but said he doubted charges would result from that because it had reportedly occurred too many years ago.