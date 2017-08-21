1 climber dies, 1 injured in Mount Baker fall

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell into a glacial crevasse while climbing on Mount Baker.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/TDTdiB ) the two men were at the 6,000-foot level on Sholes Glacier near Coleman Pinnacle Saturday afternoon when they apparently slipped and fell.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo says the man killed was an active-duty member of the U.S. armed forces.

Elfo says the man who was hurt was flown by helicopter Saturday to a Bellingham hospital with “significant injuries.”

Elfo says local search-and-rescue volunteers and members of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office search-and-rescue team helped Whatcom County Sheriff’s officials recover the other climber’s body Sunday.