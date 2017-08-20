× North Seattle couple has two vehicles stolen in four days including $10,000 in tools

SEATTLE – A North Seattle couple is devastated after they had two vehicles stolen within a week. Inside, one of them was the marriage license they need for their ceremony on Saturday. Jonathon Montano says he rushed home in his work truck to take his fiance to the hospital because of an emergency. When they got back to their home on East Greenlake Dr N, someone stole his red 1991 Mazda B2200 pickup with WA license plate C44432 including $10,000 in tools he needs for his frost and insulation business. “It’s a huge setback. I also had tools from my previous employment where I was an auto body technician. I was kind of freaking out. I was like where’s my car,” said Montano.

The couple borrowed a brown 1985 Toyota Camry from his fiance’s dad. When they came out this morning to walk their dog, that car was missing too. “I don’t know what’s going on around here. Two in four days. I am running out of options here so,” said Montano.

They’ve started a Go Fund Me account to replace the tools. If you would like to donate, here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/Montanotruck

If you spot the red Mazda truck or know who took it, call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit the information by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.