Megan Rapinoe talks Reign FC, National Team, Sounders and Bennett anthem statement on “Q It Up Sports”

Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about a variety of topics, including the Reign's upcoming match against the Portland Thorns FC next Saturday at 1pm at Memorial Stadium.

Rapinoe won't be active for the match, coming off of recent arthroscopic surgery on her knee, but she still says one of her favorite goals this season came against Portland because of the rivalry.

In the interview (above) Rapinoe spoke candidly about her season, about ways to grow the Reign FC fanbase, the Sounders game-winning goal against Minnesota and her hopes to play for the National Team as long as possible. But her most eloquent moment came in discussing her thoughts regarding Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, and his decision to sit for the national anthem. Rapinoe made national headlines last season when she took a knee in support of Colin Kaepernick's same gesture to bring racial inequality to light.

Said Rapinoe: "I think in light of actual Nazis walking on U.S. cities and the turmoil in the White House - the president, at the very best, not condemning that, and at the very least possibly worse - I think it's really important that everybody, no matter what your platform is, do something. I think we all have responsibility in this.

Honestly, if you're not doing anything, you're part of the problem. I thought it was very courageous of Michael Bennett, and he spoke very eloquently about it. And for Justin (Britt) to speak up - I hope more people will get involved and more athletes will use their voice for a good cause."

The full interview is above.