Meet Flame! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE -- Meet Flame! This beautiful girl gets her name thanks to her "fiery" red coat. But it turns out her personality matches too.

The folks at the Emerald City Pet Rescue said this eight-year-old cattle dog mix is one of the sweetest dogs available. She loves to cuddle, and has been known to bring a smile to people's faces.

Flame is an older dog and does have arthritis, but she is not on any medication. We're told she still has a good amount of energy, especially in the mornings when she's ready for her first walk of the day.

Flame came from a shelter in Texas and has been at Emerald City since February. The rescue believes her age is the only reason she has not been adopted yet.

She is a little shy, so she would do well as the only dog in the house, but she does get along with cats and older kids.

If you're interested in adopting her, visit emeraldcitypetrescue.org or call (206)-557-4661.