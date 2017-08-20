× King County Sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma Police searching for ‘Bre Baby’ accused of robbing man

SEATAC –– King County Sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to find Breann Coleman aka ‘Bre Baby’. She has a $50,000 warrant for her arrest after being charged with Robbery 2nd degree.

Detectives say she and two other people who have already been arrested attacked and robbed a man of $300 at a SeaTac motel. At one point, the victim describes somebody putting their hand over his face and he’s losing the ability to breathe and actually starts to see stars,” said Det. Jessica Santos about Coleman’s role in the robbery. She is also wanted in Tacoma where police say she stole a man’s car. “They met at a convenience store in the city of Tacoma, decided they wanted to be friends, had a few drinks. He fell asleep and when he woke up his vehicle was gone,” said Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd. Detectives say Coleman may be motel-hopping. “We want her bad. It’s sad that you meet someone, you think you’re friends, you hang out for a bit and next thing you know you’re being stolen from, so no we don’t want more victims of this nature in the city of Tacoma,” said Officer Boyd.

Coleman’s criminal history includes two convictions for Taking a Vehicle without Permission, Bail Jumping, Possession of Stolen Property, Assault 4th Degree, False Statement, Possession of Another Identity and Attempted Theft Third.

If you can tell detectives where to find Coleman, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It`s anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.