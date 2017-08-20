× Former soldier sentenced for videotaping rape of 2-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. — A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was sentenced to 20 years in prison after prosecutors said he videotaped himself raping a 2-year-old child with autism.

The News Tribune reports 42-year-old Luis Alberto Morales was sentenced on Friday. He will have lifetime supervision after he is released and must register as a sex offender.

Morales pleaded guilty in May to producing child pornography after federal prosecutors dropped a charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

Morales’ estranged wife found videos on his cell phone and showed them to Army Military Police.

Prosecutors said the mother was in the hospital when Morales raped the child.