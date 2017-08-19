Man Charged with Assaulting an Officer After Allegedly Slamming Stolen Car Into Police Car

Federal Way, Wash. — One man faces charges of assault against a police officer after Federal Way Police say he was found inside a stolen vehicle. It started when a Federal Way Police officer says he saw people inside the stolen car. The officer says when the suspects spotted him, he says the driver hit the gas and rammed the police car. That’s when the Federal Way Officer says he fired at the driver shooting him in the arm. The suspect was not seriously injured. The stolen vehicle is from a violent carjacking Q13 News told you about earlier this week.

The carjacking happened Wednesday night after a woman in Redmond told police three suspects approached her in a Target parking lot. When they asked her for money she said no, but she did give them a ride to a Redmond Transit Station off 83rd Street. That’s when police say the male suspect pulled out a knife and told her to get out.

“The best thing about this case is that she did get away safely. Anytime you could remove yourself from the danger is preferable,” said Redmond Police Public Engagement Coordinator Andrea Wolf-Buck.

It’s not clear at this time if the suspects in the Federal Way incident are the same people involved in the initial Redmond carjacking.

An 18 year old male from Kent was booked at Score Jail with one charge of assault against a police officer in the Federal Way incident. The 16-year-old female passenger was released to her family and she does not face any charges right now.