Crews Searching for Drowning Victim in Lake Goodwin, Driver Likely to Face Charges

Lake Goodwin, Wash. – Search crews are still looking for a man who drowned in Lake Goodwin in Snohomish County Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office says the 52-year-old man was ejected from a boat that deputies say was speeding. It happened at midnight so search crews stopped looking at about 3:30am and started up again at 8:30am Saturday.

Deputies a Stanwood man is the 58-year-old driver was likely intoxicated and potentially faces charges of homicide by watercraft. The Wenberg Park Boat Launch is closed because of the search for the 52-year-old drowning victim.