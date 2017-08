× Man walking on SR 512 killed by truck, troopers say

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A truck hit and killed a man walking on State Route 512 early Friday morning near Puyallup, state troopers say.

The pickup was headed eastbound on SR-512 when it struck the man walking east of Canyon Road.

Washington State Patrol troopers say the driver of the pickup was not injured. The age of the victim was not immediately known.

Update: male pedestrian was walking in left lane when he was struck by the white pickup truck. Driver of pickup not injured. -Trp Phillips pic.twitter.com/5O5tnEQJ9Z — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 18, 2017

This story is working and under investigation.