LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – Who will you be watching tonight?
There will be lots on the line for everybody but the very biggest names when the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Minnesota Vikings on a beautiful Friday night at CenturyLink Field.
Will Shaq Griffin continue his strong bid for a starting cornerback job? Can Germain Ifedi maintain a grip on a starting job on the offensive line? Will any of the Seahawks many, many running backs emerge as a probable starter? And how will the home fans react to Michael Bennett’s decision to sit out the national anthem?
Be sure to catch our pregame and postgame Gameday shows on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX, and stay on this page throughout for live updates, stats and commentary.
47.595152
-122.331639
The Seahawks used eight combinations on the offensive line last week, Ian Furness says. Justin Britt is locked in at center, and Luke Joeckel and George Fant seemed solidified on the left side. But look for some fierce competition on the right side tonight against the Vikings.
Alex Collins and Chris Carson are likely battling for the fourth running back job, Dave Wyman says. Collins didn’t appear to give his best effort at times last year, and the Seahawks have a history of giving a shot to running backs who weren’t high draft picks (like Thomas Rawls). Carson was undrafted.
The Seahawks were 3-1 in the preseason last year, and they’re 19-10 in the Pete Carroll era.
The preseason doesn’t mean anything? Ian Furness says it means everything to the 37 players who will be cut soon.