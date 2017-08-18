× Headed to the Hawks game on the ferry? Leave early, WSDOT says

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging Kitsap County residents headed to the Seahawks game via ferry to take off early.

Transit times between the Coleman dock in Seattle and the Bremerton dock are expected to take 5-10 minutes longer than normal, which can result in accumulated delays, officials said. Vessels are running on reduced speed, officials said.

Updates on the length of the delays will be posted throughout the day.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m. on Q13 FOX.