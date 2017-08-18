× George Fant carted off field with knee injury in second quarter of Seahawks game

SEATTLE – Just when it seemed like the Seattle Seahawks were approaching something like stability on their offensive line, potential disaster struck.

George Fant, who looked all but certain to have the starting left tackle job locked up, had to be carted off the field after an injury with about 9 minutes remaining in the second quarter of the Seahawks’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night.

Fant had an air cast on his right leg as he was carted off. A few minutes after he was carted off, the team said he had a knee injury and wouldn’t return.

Rees Odhiambo took over at left tackle after the injury.

Seahawks players took a knee around Fant as he lay on the field for several minutes being tended to.

Earlier this week, things looked good for the Seahawks much-maligned offensive line. The team signed center Justin Britt to a three-year contract extension, and coach Pete Carroll said Fant and guard Luke Joeckel looked to be the starters on the left side.