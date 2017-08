× Deputies searching for stolen van with school district emblem on the side

SHELTON, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a stolen school district van that may be easy to spot.

A North Mason School District van was stolen overnight Friday from a bus garage, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

The van is brand new, and has a school district emblem painted on the side.

Police say it’s a 2017 Black Dodge Caravan with license plate number WA/B4887C.

North Mason School District bus garage burglarized over night and brand new van stolen over night. 2017 Black Dodge Caravan WA/B4887C. pic.twitter.com/zj5EiQZCZF — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) August 18, 2017