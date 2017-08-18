Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates here

As promised, Michael Bennett sits during national anthem again

Posted 7:07 PM, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10PM, August 18, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 11: Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs off the field during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – As promised, Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem again.

But it wasn’t without some support.

As he promised earlier this week, Bennett sat for the Seattle Seahawks’ second consecutive preseason game, as Justin Britt stood by him with a hand on his shoulder and Jeremy Lane stood nearby as the anthem played before the team’s matchup at CenturyLink Field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Earlier this week, Bennett said he plans to sit out the anthem “until I see equality and freedom.”

Doug Baldwin said this week that he was considering sitting out as well, but apparently decided against it for the time being.