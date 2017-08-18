× As promised, Michael Bennett sits during national anthem again

SEATTLE – As promised, Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem again.

But it wasn’t without some support.

As he promised earlier this week, Bennett sat for the Seattle Seahawks’ second consecutive preseason game, as Justin Britt stood by him with a hand on his shoulder and Jeremy Lane stood nearby as the anthem played before the team’s matchup at CenturyLink Field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Earlier this week, Bennett said he plans to sit out the anthem “until I see equality and freedom.”

Doug Baldwin said this week that he was considering sitting out as well, but apparently decided against it for the time being.