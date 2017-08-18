× 2 shot and killed at King County bowling alley; deputies investigating

RENTON, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after two men were shot and killed at a Skyway bowling alley early Friday morning.

Police say they don’t know if a suspect shot the two men, or if the men were in an argument and shot each other.

Two handguns were found at the scene.

Around 12:45 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls of a shooting at the Skwyay Park Bowl in the 11800 block of Renton Avenue in Skyway, the King County Sheriff’s Office said. Callers reported hearing multiple shots coming from the bar area of the alley.

Deputies arrived to find two men — one in his late 20’s and another man in his late 50’s– suffering from gunshot wounds. The younger male was pronounced dead at the scene. The older man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but died from his injuries, deputies said.

The shooting is under investigation, and deputies are working to contact witnesses and recover surveillance video.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.