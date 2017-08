Two Kissimmee, Florida, police officers shot — one killed, another in ‘grave condition,’ authorities say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Police say one police officer was shot and killed and another was gravely injured by gunfire while checking suspicious people in central Florida. Three suspects are in custody and a fourth is being sought.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said at a news conference early Saturday morning that officers Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter were checking people in an area of Kissimmee known for drug activity when they were shot. They did not have an opportunity to return fire.

O’Dell says Baxter died later in a hospital, and Howard was in “grave condition and it does not look good.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on his official Twitter account that he is “heartbroken to hear of the loss” of two police officers. It was initially reported that both wounded officers had died.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the two officers were shot in a downtown area, but did not immediately disclose further details.

Scott also said that two police officers who had been shot in the northern city of Jacksonville were “in danger.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on its official Twitter site that two police officers were shot in the west side of the city.

No further details were available. The Twitter feed said: *”We will update as soon as we can.”