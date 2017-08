SEATTLE — Ten children from across the United States, each struggling with a life-threatening illness, all became 12s on Friday.

They traveled to CenturyLink Field for the complete champion experience, thanks to the Seattle Seahawks and Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

All 10 children got to spend time throwing the football around at CenturyLink Field. They also had some one-on-one time with their favorite Seahawks.