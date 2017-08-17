× Shania Twain to open tour with Tacoma Dome show next year

TACOMA, Wash. – Shania Twain announced she’ll be kicking off a tour next year with a show in Tacoma.

The tour will come on the heels of her new album, “Now,” which will be released Sept. 29.

The tour will kick off May 3 in the Tacoma Dome, then move to Canada for two weeks before returning to the U.S.

There’s no stop in Portland or Spokane.

Twain last played in Washington in 2015, when she performed at KeyArena.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 25.