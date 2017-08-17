× Seattle’s construction projects threatened by work strike

SEATTLE — Progress could be halted on Seattle’s many construction projects following a decision by more than a quarter of King County’s concrete delivery-truck drivers to go on strike.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that the strike has halted some concrete deliveries for nearly a week as developers rush to take advantage of the prime summer construction season.

Seattle’s core has 74 major construction projects under way.

Concrete supplier CalPortland states the walkout has already left “dozens of projects in jeopardy.”

The drivers say they’re upset that the companies aren’t bargaining in good faith, while CalPortland states the driver union’s proposals are economically unsustainable.

The union states drivers are paid about $31 an hour.