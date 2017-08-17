× Recipe: John Howie’s Grilled Kalbi Sirloin Steak

Chef John Howie’s Kalbi Beef with Green Papaya Salad

INGREDIENTS: YIELD: SERVES 2 YIELD: SERVES 4• Kalbi Sirloin – recipe follows 2 ea. (8 oz’s wt.) 4 ea. (16 oz’s wt.)

• Green Papaya Salad – recipe follows ¾ cup 1 ½ cup

• Thai Lime-Garlic-Fish Sauce Dressing – see recipe 2 Tbsp. 4 Tbsp.

• Kalbi Glaze – recipe follows 2 tsp. 4 tsp.

• Macadamia Nuts – toasted, chopped 1/8” 2 tsp. 4 tsp.

• Cilantro – sprig, large 2 each 4 each

GREEN PAPAYA SALAD INGREDIENTS YIELD: ¾ CUP YIELD: 1 ½ CUP

• Green Papaya – peeled, seeded, julienne sliced on mandolin ½ cup 1 cup

• Carrot – peeled, julienne sliced on mandolin ¼ cup ½ cup

GREEN PAPAYA SALAD PROCEDURE:

1. Mix ingredients together and hold refrigerated until needed for service.

LIME-GARLIC-FISH SAUCE DRESSING INGREDIENTS: YIELD: ½ CUP YIELD: 1 CUP

• Lime Juice – fresh 4 Tbsp. ½ cup

• Palm Sugar – granulated 2 Tbsp. 4 Tbsp.

• Garlic – fresh, minced very fine 1 tsp. 2 tsp.

• Fish Sauce 3 Tbsp. 6 Tbsp.

• Red Thai Chili – small, very thinly sliced with seeds 1 each 2 each

LIME-GARLIC-FISH SAUCE DRESSING PROCEDURE:

1. Mix together all ingredients. Stir until all of the sugar has dissolved. Transfer, label and store

refrigerated until needed.

KALBI GLAZE INGREDIENTS: YIELD: ¼ CUP YIELD: ½ CUPS

• Kalbi Sauce – see recipe ¼ cup ½ cup

• Corn Starch 1 tsp. 2 tsp.

• Water 1 tsp. 2 tsp.

KALBI GLAZE PROCEDURE:

1. Strain the sauce and place in a sauce pot, bring to a simmer, make slurry out of the water and

corn starch, and then slowly stir the slurry into the sauce. Simmer until thick. Transfer label, and

store refrigerated until needed.