Man charged with killing 2 at Kent homeless encampment

SEATTLE — King County prosecutors have charged a man with fatally shooting two people at a Kent homeless encampment last year.

Our news partner The Seattle Times says 31-year-old Bradley Shaw was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested over the weekend following a police tip.

Authorities found 32-year-old Louisa Campos dead on Aug. 12, 2016. The next day, 49-year-old Robert Dias, who also lived at the encampment, was found dead.

According to charging documents, a man who served with Shaw in the military told Kent police that Shaw confessed to the killings.

The tipster said Shaw was reportedly upset that someone cut in line at a gas-convenience store. Charging documents allege Shaw followed Campos and returned to the encampment the next day to shoot her. The charges say he went back the next day to find witnesses and killed Dias.

Shaw remains jailed on $4 million bail. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.