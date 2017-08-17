× Kevin Durant says he’ll skip Warriors’ White House visit to protest Trump

Former Seattle SuperSonic Kevin Durant said that in protest of President Donald Trump, he plans to skip the traditional White House visit after his Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship this year.

“I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that,” Durant told ESPN. “That’s just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they’ll all agree with me.”

About half the New England Patriots skipped their White House visit as well, with several acknowledging it was for political reasons.

The White House hasn’t formerly invited the Warriors to visit.

Durant said he felt a sense of responsibility to speak up.

“For us to move forward, we need more athletes and people of power and influence to come out and speak,” Durant said. “It’s great to see a lot of athletes coming together and trying to direct a positive path for a lot of kids and a lot of people in this country who look up to us.

“It’s huge for us. It’s huge for sports. It’s huge for the influence we have, because we’re leaders at the end of the day. It feels good to see my brothers in the NBA and across sports speaking out.”