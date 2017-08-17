× Justin Britt signs three-year extension with Seahawks

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks officially have 20 percent of their offensive line figured out for the foreseeable future.

Justin Britt tweeted a picture of himself signing a contract extension with the Seahawks on Thursday and the team confirmed the news, not long after coach Pete Carroll said the team and Britt were “really close” to a deal.

“He has been a fantastic leader for us up there,” Carroll said. “He had an excellent season. He has played three spots for us and started at tackle, guard and center now, and we think he’s really in the best spot for him. It’s just recognition and acknowledgement of the player and the teammate that he has become for us.”

ESPN’s Adam Caplan and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport both reported that the extension would be for three years and $27 million. There was no word on how much of that money would be guaranteed.

The Seahawks drafted Britt in 2014. He bounced around between tackle and guard before finally settling in at center last year, where he was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

“The fact that we were able to do it in the offensive line, it is important to note that,” Carroll said. “I don’t want to try to dissuade you from thinking that. It’s a statement that we want to make sure to take care of these guys. Justin has done everything we need him to do, been a great teammate. I’m thrilled we’re able to reward him. This is very much in line with all of the things we have done in the past, it just happens to go right to that spot, right to the center of it all, and I’m really fired up about that.”