× Joshua Blackwood: Shoreline man again wanted for reckless driving

Oregon State Police got into a pursuit with former Washington’s Most Wanted fugitive Joshua Blackwood and are now asking for the public’s help to find the Shoreline man. Blackwood was with his girlfriend, Ashley M Cochrane, 21, from Lake Stevens.

At approximately 3:12 a.m., an Oregon State Police Trooper approached a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse at the Baldock rest area just south of Wilsonville for investigation of alleged public indecency. Cochrane exited the vehicle. Blackwood moved to the vehicle’s driver seat. Troopers say Cochrane then reportedly jumped back in the car and the two suspects fled the scene.

Oregon State Police pursued, and were soon joined in the chase by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies and deputies contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department.

At approximately 3:23 a.m., Blackwood crashed the vehicle near milepost 276 on Interstate 5 southbound. Blackwood then fled the vehicle on foot, heading westbound. She also bailed out of the vehicle and fled to the southwest.

At 3:51 a.m., police captured Cochrane and her case will be presented to a grand jury at a future date. However, police were unable to locate Blackwood. The Oregon State Police is seeking tips from the public.

OSP and add agencies were in pursuit with Joshua Blackwood I-5 MP 276. Blackwood fled still at large. Call 911 or 800 452 7888 if seen. pic.twitter.com/oVd8hYeAJO — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) August 17, 2017

Blackwood is wanted in Washington but the warrants are not serviceable in Oregon. The King County Sheriff’s Office says he has several misdemeanor warrants for Theft, DWLS and reckless driving. ​ If anyone sees Blackwood they are urged to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 800-452-7888 or 911.

The following charges are pending against Blackwood and this morning’s events:

Assault on a public safety officer

Hit and Run

Attempt to Elude

Reckless Drive

PCS

Criminal Mischief

Blackwood is a danger behind the wheel. Last year, he was wanted in Edmonds after an officer witnessed him driving recklessly.

“He cut someone off. Almost caused a collision. Went to stop him and he decided to take off. Wove in and out of traffic. Officer gave chase for a very short period of time, because of the way he was driving and putting other people in danger. He ended up crashing his car a short distance later. Officer came on scene, found the car crashed, he’s scrambling to get out of it and he takes off running,” said Edmonds PD Sgt. Shane Hawley.

He was caught by Seattle Police and charged with Theft 3, VUCSA (Illegal Drugs) in Everett, Failure to Appear on several Driving While License Suspended cases in Lynnwood and Edmonds and a fugitive investigation in King County District Court.