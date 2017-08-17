The eclipse is still days away… but traffic is already terrible in central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Traffic is already a headache in central Oregon as thousands of people arrive before Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Traffic was backed up early Thursday on U.S. Highway 26 west of Prineville, the last town before the turnoff for an eclipse-themed festival that’s expected to attract 30,000 people in a remote area with narrow, one-lane roads.

HWY 26 east of Prineville is at a standstill from #OReclipse travelers. 8 mile backup. #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/T1BWT23mQS — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) August 17, 2017

The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was working with the city to adjust traffic signals to help ease the congestion.

US26E: #Prineville traffic backed up on west end of town. Working w/city to adjust signals to move east/west traffic thru more quickly. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) August 17, 2017

A handful of gas stations in Bend and Prineville also temporarily ran out of fuel Wednesday before getting restocked.

In Madras, to the north, traffic was also picking up Thursday but so far there were no traffic jams.

The town of about 6,000 is considered one of the best viewing locations in the nation and is expecting at least 100,000 people to pass through over the next four days.

