Catalan government ties attacks in Cambrils, Barcelona

The van that plowed into the crowd, killing at least 13 people and injuring around 100 others is towed away from the Rambla in Barcelona on August 18, 2017.
A driver deliberately rammed a van into a crowd on Barcelona's most popular street on August 17, 2017 killing at least 13 people before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said.
Officers in Spain's second-largest city said the ramming on Las Ramblas was a "terrorist attack". The driver of a van that mowed into a packed street in Barcelona is still on the run, Spanish police said.
(Photo: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Catalan government says an attack in the seaside resort town of Cambrils is linked to the vehicle attack on a popular Barcelona promenade that killed 13 people.
The region’s Interior Minister Joaquin Forn told local radio RAC1 early Friday that the Cambrils attack “follows the same trail. There is a connection.”
He did not explain what connected the attacks. He confirmed the driver in the Barcelona attack remains at large.
Police earlier said two people who have been arrested were not the driver. The Cambrils attack involved five suspects who carried bomb belts. Police shot and killed the suspects and detonated their explosives.
Police have given no details on the attack in Cambrils, but media reports say a vehicle hit a police car and people nearby. Six were hurt.