× Catalan government ties attacks in Cambrils, Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Catalan government says an attack in the seaside resort town of Cambrils is linked to the vehicle attack on a popular Barcelona promenade that killed 13 people.

The region’s Interior Minister Joaquin Forn told local radio RAC1 early Friday that the Cambrils attack “follows the same trail. There is a connection.”

He did not explain what connected the attacks. He confirmed the driver in the Barcelona attack remains at large.

Police earlier said two people who have been arrested were not the driver. The Cambrils attack involved five suspects who carried bomb belts. Police shot and killed the suspects and detonated their explosives.

Police have given no details on the attack in Cambrils, but media reports say a vehicle hit a police car and people nearby. Six were hurt.