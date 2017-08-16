Thomas Hunt: Reward offered for tips on ‘Armed and Dangerous’ fugitive in Tri-Cities

PROSSER — DOC Officers in the Tri-Cities are searching for an ‘Armed and Dangerous’ fugitive. Thomas Jay Hunt is a High Violent Offender wanted by the State Department of Corrections, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosser Police Department.

Officers say Hunt is on a crime spree and has made statements he “will not go back to prison peacefully”. Hunt was convicted of 2 Felony Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance/Methamphetamine and is now wanted after violating the terms of his release. “This dark drug has controlled his life and has made him a dangerous person. He has been spotted in Prosser where his family lives as well as in Mabton, and recently in Sunnyside. He has ties to the lower valley and could be anywhere,” said Officer Ross Esparza.

Hunt has a Felony Nationwide warrant for his arrest as well as a new Felony Escape warrant in Benton County. His convictions include Assaults with Domestic Violence Enhancements, Felony Assault 3rd along with Protection Order Violations, and Harassment charges, Threats to Do Harm with Property Crimes and Felony Drug Convictions.