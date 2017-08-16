× Sound Transit says $30 car tab initiative will cost agency more than $8 billion jeopardizing light rail expansion

TACOMA – Efforts to lower car tabs may have stalled in the legislature but now an aggressive ballot initiative is underway to cut tab fees.

In Pierce County the signatures added up on Wednesday.

Tim Eyman is back at it, his push for $30 dollar car tabs isn’t new, what is new is people like Paul Davis who now support it because of buyer’s remorse.

“I didn`t expect my car tabs to double,” Davis said.

Davis voted yes to Sound Transit 3, a ballot measure in November 2016, now he wants a do-over.

Voters say they are willing to flip flop even if it jeopardizes the $54 billion expansion of light rail across King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties.

“I am on a fixed income I am retired I can’t afford double tabs,” Davis said.

Eyman has to get 300,000 signatures by the December of this year in order to get it on a statewide ballot in November 2018.

“The reason why this initiative has taken off like a rocket is because people want to stick it to Sound Transit,” Eyman said.

Sound Transit says they stand to lose more than $8 billion if voters choose $30 flat car tabs statewide.

That means light rail expansion would be delayed or parts of it canceled.

“Tim Eyman is trying to bring Washington backwards, Sound Transit brought Washington and Puget Sound region forward into the future,” Transportation Choices Coalition Policy Director Ricardo Gotla said.

The group supports ST3 and says the region needs to invest in long term traffic solutions now, not later.

“We have to move more people more quickly, more reliably, more affordably, and that`s what Sound Transit gets us,” Gotla said.

Eyman is asking at what cost.

“Now that you know how obnoxiously high your car tabs are is it fair,” Eyman said.

If voters approve Eyman’s ballot measure it goes into effect December 2018.