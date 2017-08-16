× Rep. Jayapal co-sponsors resolution to censure President Trump

SEATTLE – U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal joined two other members of Congress on Wednesday in introducing a resolution of censure against President Donald Trump in the wake of his press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday.

The resolution also urged Trump to strongly condemn the KKK, neo-Nazis and white nationalists, and to remove Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka from his administration.

“Not even a week has passed since the tragedy in Charlottesville,” Jayapal said in a statement. “But on Tuesday, the president poured salt on the nation’s wounds by defending those who marched with white supremacists. In an unscripted press conference, we saw the real and unfiltered Donald Trump – the logical endpoint for a man who has consistently trafficked in racism throughout his career.”

Andrew Jackson is the only U.S. president who has been officially censured.

Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman – both Democrats, like Jayapal – co-sponsored the resolution.

“The American people expect their leaders to condemn white supremacy in unambiguous terms,” Jayapal’s statement reads. “President Trump not only failed at condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis, he stood up for them – for that he must be censured. The president’s conduct is un-American and it must stop.”