Redmond police seek ID of burglary suspect, warn residents to keep windows locked

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Police are hoping somebody can identify a burglar who broke into a woman’s apartment Monday and stole electronics and other items.

Officers say he entered through a front window because it was unlocked to make room for an AC unit.

“She had a home security camera setup and so you can see the suspect who is in the living room and kind of going through some stuff and he has a big plastic bin that he puts items into and then takes that with him,” said Redmond Police Public Information Officer Andrea Wolf-Buck.

The suspect appears to be white, in his 20s, about 6-foot-2, and wearing a black and gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes with some red on them.

“It’s very violating to have a stranger in your house when you’re not there and everybody usually feels pretty uncomfortable after that happens, so hopefully we can find them and at least put this particular family at ease,” said Wolf-Buck.

Redmond Police are encouraging everyone to call 911 if they see someone suspicious in their neighborhood.

“Our department actually offers home safety assessments. We have some people come out to your house and kind of go through and point out the weaknesses and that’s a service we provide here in Redmond,” said Wolf-Buck.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.